MaintenX International Wants to Help Tampa Businesses with Post-Hurricane Cleanup Tips

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, MaintenX International wants to offer local Tampa businesses cleanup tips for their facility.

“Cleaning up after a hurricane or any major weather event is an important step in the recovery process,” said Bill Schaphorst, VP of Business Development at MaintenX International. “After the initial damage assessment, it’s important to have a clearly communicated cleanup plan to help get your business back up and running as soon as possible.”

MaintenX International has been helping Tampa businesses with repairs and recovery after hurricanes for more than 30 years. Here are a few tips to help your company clean up after a storm:

1. Prepare for Cleaning



If you are doing your own storm cleanup, equip your cleanup team with the proper safety equipment for the job. This may include hard hats, steel-toed or rubber boots, work gloves, and eye protection. Hearing protection may be necessary if loud equipment, like chain saws, will be used. It is also important to ensure access to clean, potable water.

2. Assess Structural Damages



Never enter a building after a flood unless it has been deemed safe. Flood waters can damage structures, causing them to be dangerous and unstable. Auditory cues like creaking or sounds of shifting and visual indications like cracks, sloping floors, or doors that no longer close properly can all be signs of structural damage.

3. Be Aware of Hazards



Cleaning up after a hurricane can be dangerous. Never touch any downed power lines and be cautious of electrocution risks like using extension cords in wet areas. If your building is flooded, be very careful before entering the water. The water may have created underwater tripping hazards and even six inches of moving water is enough to knock people off their feet. If you feel that the cleanup needed at your building is more than you can handle, consider calling in a facility repair professional like MaintenX.

4. Decontaminate and Sanitize



Floodwater can carry germs and undesirable materials like sewage, animal remains, fuels or chemicals. Be sure to decontaminate items and practice proper personal hygiene after coming in contact with flood water. Temoving wet debris that may cause areas to remain hot and humid can help reduce post-flood mold is another important step after a flood.

5. Take a Break



Hurricane cleanup can be hot, dirty, and tough. Take a break if you need it and drink water so you don’t get dehydrated.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:



MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.

