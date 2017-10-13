mFlare 2 Brings a Universe of Lens Flare and Lighting Effects to Video Production

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

MotionVFX, the market leader in the production of templates and plugins for Apple Motion 5 and Final Cut Pro X, has just released their brand new premium plugin – mFlare 2. As the most anticipated plugin of 2017 and a successor to the long-reigning mFlare, mFlare 2 is said to be the most powerful and professional tool in the field. This advanced plugin will help users create realistic lens flares and illumination effects right inside Apple's software.

mFlare 2 Product Page: https://www.motionvfx.com/mplugs-1.html

Organic lens flare effects are used to drastically change the atmosphere of the scene, match the mood between clips and even add a missing bit of realism to CG shots. With mFlare 2 users can do all this in real-time and with instant access to every necessary component, making the workflow more intuitive and effortless. The plugin was tested in real-world production environments and proved to be a reliable, efficient and capable tool for all sorts of editing and compositing jobs.

MotionVFX took all of the best features from mFlare and cranked them up even further. The entire concept of animation of the flares was given a fresh approach. Collaboration with an award-winning Imagineer Systems (currently BorisFX), author of the Mocha tracking software responsible for countless jobs for the movie industry, resulted in an effective, built-in tracking engine that will do most of the work for users.

Remember trying to animate lens flares frame by frame to match the clip? No more! Just select a region, hit Track and the Mocha tracker will do the rest. mFlare 2 can even combine existing animations with the Track Brightness feature, which automatically dims the entire effect based on your clip's content. Spice up Motion 5 compositions by switching to the Lights in Group mode, which will instantly place a new flare in each of the 3D lights' positions.

The interface was completely redesigned and loads up instantly, allowing fast access to all the essential parts of the created flare and making the editing interactive and easy. mFlare 2 is packed with 10 base elements conveniently customizable with handy on-screen controls and a set of parameters. Another novelty is the innovative colorization system to find a perfect color palette for the lens flare. It uses values from the light spectrum and automatically matches the secondary colors based on the picked conditions. Along with dozens of textures captured from real imperfections of the camera's lens and 100 realistic presets based on real-life anamorphic flares, mFlare 2 will take editing to a brand new level of realism.

mFlare 2 leverages the full computational performance of a Mac, so now users can do more and faster than ever. The entire universe of realistic lens flare and lighting effects is now at your fingertips. Experience how easy it is to create them using mFlare 2. You'll fall in love with it!

mFlare 2 Promotional Trailer: https://vimeo.com/235298099

mFlare 2 Tutorials:



01 – mFlare 2 in Final Cut Pro X – Introduction & First Steps – https://vimeo.com/235296955



02 – mFlare 2 in Final Cut Pro X – Presets and Parameters – https://vimeo.com/235296937



03 – mFlare 2 in Final Cut Pro X – Parameters and Custom Flares – https://vimeo.com/235296908



04 – mFlare 2 in Final Cut Pro X – Tracking Flares with mocha – https://vimeo.com/235296879



05 – mFlare 2 in Final Cut Pro X – Advanced Animation & Effects – https://vimeo.com/235296819



06 – mFlare 2 in Motion 5 – Using Motion & Lights – https://vimeo.com/235296786

