New 6-Axis Precision Motion Controller for High Resolution Linear and Rotary Stages and Custom Multi-Axis Motion Systems

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

PI’s servo motor controller is compact, cost efficient and also available in a 4 axes version

Precision positioning systems industry leader PI (Physik Instrumente) has released a new 6-axis servo motor controller – the C-884.6DC. Most modern precision motion systems are driven by servo motors, because they provide high torque, fast acceleration, smooth motion with a wide dynamic speed range, and fast start stop performance.

Versatile, Compact Motion Controller



PI’s compact C-884 DC motion controller can run brushless servo motors and traditional DC motors with closed loop feedback provided by incremental encoders and absolute encoders (BiSS protocol). USB, TCP/IP and RS-232 interfaces are standard for command communication. Additional interfaces such as programmable analog and digital I/O lines, an SPI display port and joystick port are also included.

The dual-core architecture provides for increased performance and flexibility by separating command processing and position servo control functions.

Features and Benefits



Cost efficient 6-Axis / 4-Axis PID precision servo motor controller

Position feedback: Incremental and absolute-measuring encoders (no referencing)

Motor types: Brushless servo motors and traditional DC motors

Trapezoidal velocity profile

Point-to-point motion, vector motion, user-definable trajectories

Powerful Python macro command language, nonvolatile storage for stand-alone operation

Data recorder for detailed motion system analysis

ID chip detection for fast start-up

Extensive software support, e.g., for LabVIEW, MATLAB, C, C++, C#, VB.NET, Python

Specifications, Datasheet, More Information >

Standard and Custom



PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.

USA / Canada



http://www.pi-usa.us | info(at)pi-usa(dot)us



East (508) 832-3456



Midwest (508) 832-3456



West



(949) 679-9191 (LA Area & Mexico)



(408) 533-0973 (Silicon Valley/Bay Area)

About PI



PI is a leading manufacturer of air bearing stages, piezoelectric solutions, precision motion control equipment, and hexapod parallel-kinematics for semiconductor applications, photonics, bio-nano-technology, and medical engineering. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for 4 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,000 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering centers on 3 continents.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14793375.htm