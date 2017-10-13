New Four Winds Casino Resort to Include 270 Ainsworth Games

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Largest single North American installation in Ainsworth History

Ainsworth Game Technology (“Ainsworth”) today announced today that the new Four Winds Casino Resort in South Bend, Ind., will include 270 placed Ainsworth gaming cabinets. It is the largest single North American installation in Ainsworth’s history.

The 270-game order makes up more than 15 percent of the Four Winds casino floor. Installation of the Ainsworth games begins this month, with the 175,000-square-foot resort owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi scheduled to open in early 2018.

A full array of Ainsworth’s state-of-the-art gaming cabinets will be on the casino floor, including the A600, A600 Slant Top and A650SL Noir, along with the extensive library of available games.

“We are thrilled to be part of the opening of the new Four Winds property,” said Ainsworth President of North America Mike Dreitzer. “This agreement shows that Ainsworth continues to flourish in the U.S. We are looking forward to providing tremendous game content and world-class service to ensure Four Winds delights its players with our games, and at the same time sees a significant return on their investment in Ainsworth.”

