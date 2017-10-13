New York Lawyer Lori R. Somekh Joins Leading Organization for Elder Law Attorneys

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Queens attorney Lori R. Somekh, of the Law Office of Somekh & Associates, becomes a member of the distinguished ElderCounsel.

Lori R. Somekh, founder of the Law Office of Somekh & Associates, recently became a member of ElderCounsel, a national organization of elder law and special needs planning attorneys. “Membership in ElderCounsel helps our office remain up to date with constantly changing laws and rules. It also provides a forum to network with elder law attorneys nationwide,” said Somekh.

ElderCounsel was founded by several of the country’s most renowned elder law and special needs planning attorneys. It provides its members with continuing legal education on planning for seniors and their families and those with special needs; ElderDocx®, a cutting-edge software program for creating superior elder law and special needs planning legal documents; and a forum in which ideas and expertise on elder law and special needs planning are freely exchanged among attorneys.

Somekh’s practice is focused on elder law and Medicaid. Somekh is revered for helping clients with the legal documents they need, or their elderly parents need, to put their affairs in order.

“Attorney Somekh established my father’s Pooled Trust account and was relentless and strategic concerning what needed to be done and how to overcome bureaucratic obstacles,” said client Joy P. “Whenever I was confronted by ill-tempered and/or misinformed agency officials, Lori interceded with unequivocal arguments in support of my father’s interests and encouraging words for his stressed-out daughter.”

Lori R. Somekh is a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law and Real Estate Sections, the Queens County Bar Association’s Elderly and Disabled Committee and Steering Committee on Fiduciary Appointments. The Law Office of Somekh & Associates focuses on estate planning, elder law and real estate. For more information, call (718) 740-3300, or visit http://www.elderlawqueens.com. The law office is located at 247-67 Jericho Turnpike,



Bellerose, NY 11426.

