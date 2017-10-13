Pet Food Market Explores New Growth Opportunities in 2017

Pet Food Industry, Global Press Release

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/12/2017 — Latest report published by Progressive Markets on the food and beverages sector, titled, "Global Pet Food Market– Size, Trend, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Forecast, 2014-2025". According to it, industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the period, 2017–2025. It offers a detailed assessment of market dynamics which would help new entrepreneurs to recognize future trends of the market.

The research on the global pet food market offers manufacturers and producers to quickly identify opportunities present in the industry. It enables them to grab the future projects. It also encourages new entrepreneurs to participate in the market by providing the detailed information. The report helps to recognize the possible future investment pockets, thereby, promotes collaborations among vendors. It anticipates challenges and restraints of the industry which help producers and key stakeholders to take corrective steps during the forecast period.

The report offers an overview of the global pet food market in reference to scope. In addition, it includes summary in which it explores significant results, trend analysis, recent developments, and competitive landscape. It incorporates Porter's Five Forces Analysis (PFFA) to understand parameters that govern competition in the industry. These parameters include bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat from substitutes & new entrepreneurs, and rivalry among manufacturers. The study segments the market into pet types, food types, sales channels, and geographies. Based on pet type, it bifurcates the industry into cats and dogs. Sales channels of the market are split into internet sales and specialized pet shops. Based on food type, the study classifies the industry into dry, nutritious, wet/canned, and snacks/treats.

The study assesses market size for each country of the global pet food market for historic and forecast period. Moreover, it explores factors that cater growth of the industry, such as increase in disposable income and nuclear families. Alternative aspect that augment progress of the market includes rise in awareness regarding pet health. In addition, it explains the reasons that cause low growth rate of the industry, such as pet food recalls and growth in obesity among pets. It assesses leading vendor of the market which include Heristo AG, Big Heart Pet Brands, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Uni-Charm Corp., Nestle S. A., Mars Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Diamond Pet Foods Inc., and Wellpet LLC.

The report divides the global pet food market on the basis of region into Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America Middle East & Africa (LAMEA), and North America. Furthermore, it analyzes market share by pet types, sales channels, food types, and geographies for the period, 2014–2025. It evaluates market size of each pet type, food type, and sales channel by geography during the historic as well as forecast period, 2014–2016 and 2017–2025, respectively.

The report evaluates the abovementioned firms on the basis of norms set by the analysts, such as recent advancements by each company. They highlight business and finance segment of every manufacturer. Further, they give a brief introduction of each firm. The study provides certain key takeaways of the global pet food industry, such as it provides great competitive edge to manufacturers, stakeholders, and new entrants. It provides comprehensive evaluation of aspects that have potential to restrict or drive the industry.

