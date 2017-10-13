Pink Elephant Hosts PinkCONNECT – “Supercharging ITSM For 2018”

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Free Event Hosted Live Online On November 8

Pink Elephant, a premier global training, consulting and conference provider, is pleased to announce that their next online special event – PinkCONNECT – will be on November 8, 2017.

With the theme “Supercharging ITSM For 2018!”, the PinkCONNECT agenda will discuss what needs to be done to ensure IT Service Management (ITSM) keeps pace with continually evolving business demands.

Margo Leach, Head of Product Management, PPM & ITSM, AXELOS, will help start the event, and give a glimpse into what is in store for ITIL®. Pink Elephant’s industry experts will also provide their insights on the following topics:



ITIL – Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow

Supporting Models For ITSM

Tools & Automation

What Needs To Happen Next

“IT Service Management has changed radically since the term debuted some thirty years ago,” said David Ratcliffe, President, Pink Elephant. “At PinkCONNECT, we aim to answer the key question: what does ITSM need to do to stay relevant to the business.”

CA Technologies and Samanage are PinkCONNECT’s exclusive sponsors.

Registration is free. To pre-register and find out more, visit http://www.pinkelephant.com/PinkCONNECT.

