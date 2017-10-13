Realtors Tiffany and Brian Canady Educate Seniors on Downsizing

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Colorado Springs Realtors Tiffany and Brian Canady, of The Canady Team with Premier Real Estate Group, invite you to join them for Baby Boomer educational seminars on downsizing.

Tiffany and Brian Canady, Realtors at Premier Real Estate Group, on Thursday, October 19, 2017, will be hosting a seminar for seniors about downsizing. This is the last seminar of 2017, and is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Inn at Garden Plaza, a senior living community located at 2520 International Circle, Colorado Springs, CO, and includes catered food for the first thirty minutes and soft drinks. The downsizing seminars will resume in the spring of 2018.

“Most of our buyers are used to 2,000- to 5,000-square-foot homes. Our goal is to help them mentally prepare to cut that in half, knowing that transition requires ease and trust,” said Brian, a certified Seniors Real Estate Specialist®.

Brian and Tiffany will speak for an hour on what it takes to downsize, educating seniors on the process. “Baby Boomers are the second-largest group of homebuyers (31%) after Millennials (35%). Our goal is to be a trusted resource for them,” noted Tiffany.

A representative from Caring Transitions will also be in attendance, discussing senior relocation and estate sales and answering questions. Caring Transitions of Colorado Springs offers a professional solution for relocation services, including downsizing, decluttering and estate sales for both full and partial liquidations.

Tiffany and Brian Canady strive to be the concierge for “All Things Real Estate.” Their goal is to add value and be a trusted resource for their clients. The Canady Team works with both buyers and sellers in Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, Manitou Springs, Fountain Valley, Security and Monument, CO. For more information, please call (719) 999-5789, or visit http://www.buysprings.com. Premier Real Estate Group is located at 605 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

