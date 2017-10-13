Rising Demand for Molded Plastic Packaging Market in Americas to Grow at a CAGR of 4.63% to 2017-2021

The Report Molded Plastic Packaging Market in Americas 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — About Molded Plastic Packaging

Molded plastics can be defined as plastics that are molded into various shapes and sizes or into different forms such as jars, bottles, and plastic tubes. A mold is a hollow material which can be of any shape or size, filled with liquid or any other material such as plastic or glass. The liquid then sets inside the mold, adopting the exact shape and size of the mold. Molded plastics are one of the preferred forms of packaging over other packaging materials such as glass. This is because certain chemical and physical properties of molded plastics make them popular over other certain other methods of packaging.

Technavios analysts forecast the molded plastic packaging market in Americas to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1345157

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the molded plastic packaging market in Americas for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Canada

Mexico

The US

Others

Technavio's report, Molded Plastic Packaging Market in Americas 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Alpha Packaging

Apex Plastics

Plastipak

Silgan Holdings

Send An Enquiry Request @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1345157

Other prominent vendors

EVCO Plastics

First American Plastic Molding Enterprise

Gemini Plastics

Graham Packaging Company

Hoosier Custom Plastic

HTI Plastics

National Molding

R&D Molders

RPC Group

Sonoco

Streamline Plastics

Market driver

Rising demand for beverages

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Expected rise in the prices of raw material

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increased focus on sustainability

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02:

PART 03: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 04: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 05: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 06: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market segmentation

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF MATERIAL

Molded plastic packaging market in Americas by type of material

Molded PET plastic packaging market in Americas

Molded PE plastic packaging market in Americas

Molded PP plastic packaging market in Americas

Molded other plastic packaging market in Americas

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Country comparison

US market size and forecast

Canada market size and forecast

Mexico market size and forecast

Other countries market size and forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased focus on sustainability

Rise in popularity of automation in molding techniques

Growing popularity of biopolymers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Alpha Packaging

Apex Plastics

Plastipak

About MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/molded-plastic-packaging/release-877646.htm