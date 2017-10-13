SIUE Pharmacy Alumni, Faculty Present at 15th Annual Women’s Health Conference

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) alumni Hannah Randall, PharmD ‘17, and Jennifer Huggins, PharmD ’17, along with clinical associate professor Janice Frueh, PharmD, educated healthcare professionals on guideline updates for the primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases during the 15th Annual Women’s Health Conference. The SIU School of Medicine hosted the conference Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Springfield.

SIU’s Women’s Health Conference attracts a wide range of healthcare professionals that commonly practice in primary care settings. During the presentation, Randall, of Bethalto, and Huggins, of Edwardsville, utilized the exceptional teaching skills they developed through the SIUE SOP education specialization.

Both found their presentation to be a valuable opportunity to educate current and future healthcare professionals who will help accomplish their goal of advancing patient care and quality of life.

“We shared pertinent healthcare information with providers in the region, with the goal of teaching others to be leaders in the profession,” said Randall. “It was an honor to present with my former classmate who has the heart and dedication to help others.”

“This conference provided an educational opportunity for healthcare providers to become up-to-date with well-studied, current practices,” Huggins added. “As an educator, I strive to maintain a challenging and meaningful experience by encouraging individuals to strive for greatness. Our goal is to bestow on them an understanding and passion for life-long learning.”

“Pharmacies are the heartbeat of the healthcare world, as they are the rest stop for patients to pick up their medications and seek medical advice from experts,” Huggins continued. “Universities are the starting point for students to become part of this heartbeat. I wish to be integrated into both worlds, where I can help educate patients and students about the impact of medications. I feel this will allow me to give back to the world by ensuring a better opportunity for a healthier tomorrow.”

For more information on the education specialization within the SIUE School of Pharmacy, visit siue.edu/pharmacy/specialization-education.

