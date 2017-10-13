Transgender Supermodels Set to SLAY the Red Carpet at MIPCOM

Los Angeles, CA — (ReleaseWire) — 10/13/2017 — Global Genesis Group and Thigh High Productions are proud to announce that two cast members, Zion Moreno and Genesis Ilada, fresh from the set of upcoming reality series "SLAY: The Series," will be featured on the opening night Red Carpet at this year's MIPCOM in Cannes, France. SLAY: The Series is from Cecilio Asuncion, the GLAAD award-winning creator and star of the hit Oxygen show, STRUT. Emmy nominated Glenn Meehan is the showrunner.

SLAY: The Series takes viewers on a glamorous yet intimate journey through the eyes of a group of transgender models looking to make it big in the fashion industry. The series goes beyond couture and catwalks, into the office of SLAY Model Management, the world's first modeling agency to feature an all-transgender talent roster.

SLAY Model Management, whose past clients include Katy Perry, Spiegel and POP Beauty, is owned and operated by the outspoken and hugely charismatic Cece Asuncion. Cece runs a tight ship with the support of his staff of visionary artists and young aspiring models. SLAY follows Cece and his team as they face challenges in their professional and personal lives with wit, grace and glamor.

MIPCOM is one of the world's foremost TV and digital content markets, where every year over 14,000 Television and Content Buyers, Broadcasters, Distributors and Producers from over 100 countries gather in the Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France.

During the 4-day market, the cast together with one of the show's Producers Global Genesis Group's Rick Romano, will be interviewed by international press regarding the new groundbreaking series, "SLAY." Two of the series' stars, Models Zion and Genesis, have been invited to present at the annual A&E Network's Diversify TV Excellence Awards, honoring courageous displays of diversity across the TV programming community.

Team SLAY is on a mission to transform the fashion industry, one catwalk at a time. The world is ready for this reality show—times are a-changing and the themes of DIVERSITY and EQUALITY have never been as important as they are today.

Global Genesis Group will handle North American sales while RedBarre Media will handle International Sales. Both are located at StandP-1.C57 in the Palais des Festivals during MIPCOM.

About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.

About Slay Models

Slay Model Management is the premier management company representing transgender fashion talent. We see trans individuals as beautiful. Our strong commitment to developing them as successful models is not about quantifying the model's gender, it is about their passion and commitment to being the best possible models they can be.

