Trash Pickup Reminder Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (SAV-180)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit Flash Can to companies for their review.

Most densely populated areas around the country have the option for trash pickup, allowing homeowners to leave their waste at the curb for pickup once a week. This convenient service leaves little work for the homeowner, only requiring them to collect their trash in bags and leave them by the street. Although convenient, this task can become a burden if the homeowner forgets to bring the trash to the curb week after week.

An inventor from Hoboken, Ga., has invented the patent-pending FLASH CAN, a timer device that reminds household residents when an outdoor trash receptacle needs to be taken to the curb for collection. "I keep forgetting to take my trash to the curb on trash night, even with a reminder in my smartphone," said the inventor. "This invention would ensure I remember to take out the trash." FLASH CAN eliminates the hassle of a build-up of trash at one’s home as a result of forgetting to take it to the curb for pickup.

This invention improves sanitation within the home. Not only does it eliminate the frustration associated with forgetting to take out the trash, but it helps individuals to maintain their weekly chore schedule.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SAV-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/FlashCan/prweb14800499.htm