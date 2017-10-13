Trident University International Announces the Military Success Scholarship

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Eligible Trident students who successfully complete 16 semester credits will be awarded a scholarship of $500 toward tuition for each additional course taken during the same fiscal year.

Trident University International (Trident) today announced the availability of its 2017-2018 Military Success Scholarship for Trident’s undergraduate students serving in the U.S. Armed Services as active duty, Reserve or National Guard members.

Throughout the military fiscal year, which runs Oct. 1st, 2017 through Sept. 30th, 2018, eligible Trident students who successfully complete 16 semester credits will be awarded a scholarship of $500 toward tuition for each additional course taken during the same fiscal year.

Scholarship recipients are required to:



Currently serve in the U.S. Armed Services (including Reserve and National Guard)

Meet Trident University admissions requirements

Enroll in a Trident undergraduate program

Meet academic standards and maintain satisfactory academic progress throughout the program

Successfully complete a minimum of four courses (16 credits) throughout the military fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018). Scholarships will apply to courses taken thereafter.

Students on approved Leaves of Absence at any time during the military fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018) are not eligible

The Military Success Scholarship cannot be combined with other Trident University scholarships

“We pride ourselves on offering both academic excellence, as well as an affordable education to our military students,” stated Eric Rajasalu, Chief Operating Officer. “The Military Success Scholarship is intended to lessen the financial burden for those students who want to take additional courses to ultimately reach their educational goals sooner.”

Throughout its existence, Trident has maintained a deep connection with the military community. Nearly 30% of the University’s staff and faculty have served or are currently serving. Additionally, Trident has hosted numerous events to give back to the men and women serving the U.S., including the annual letter-writing campaign Operation Gratitude and Snowball Community Events.

About Trident University



Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and has over 30,000 alumni, including more than 22,000 with a military affiliation. The University has received multiple acknowledgements from Military Times, Victory Media’s Military Friendly Schools, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to military-affiliated students. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14801668.htm