Vehicular Snow Removal Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (OLC-289)

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the Sno-Go, to applicable companies for their consideration.

The process of removing snow from one's vehicle is tedious, time-consuming and physically demanding. This process is especially aggravating during extreme temperatures, when individuals are at risk for hypothermia.

An inventor from Sallisaw, Okla., has invented the patent-pending SNO-GO, a handheld device for quickly and easily removing snow from the rooftop, hood and trunk lid of a car parked outside in the winter. "I invented this device because I wanted a new way to remove snow quickly and easily from my vehicle," said the inventor. "With my invention, the process of snow removal takes much less time and effort than conventional methods." SNO-GO helps eliminate manual brushing and scraping of the car by the owner, saving time and effort in preparing the vehicle for use during the winter.

This invention reduces an individual’s exposure to freezing cold temperatures while removing snow from their vehicle, as well as reduces the potential for a sore back and aching muscles. Additionally, it helps motorists to remain in compliance with state law and avoid expensive citations.

The original design was submitted to the Oklahoma City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-OLC-289, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Sno-Go/prweb14800759.htm