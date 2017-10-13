Viewpoint honors innovative, tech-savvy construction organizations at Collaborate 2017 User Conference

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

C.W. Driver, Southern Botanical, Yates Construction, and Western Allied Mechanical nab top technology honors at Viewpoint's Collaborate 2017 User Conference.

Viewpoint, the established leader in ERP, project management and mobile solutions for the construction industry, is pleased to announce the winners of its annual Technology Awards. The awards, presented at Viewpoint’s Collaborate 2017 User Conference, honor companies which have used and/or extended Viewpoint technologies to solve important business challenges.

This year’s Viewpoint Technology Award winners are:

C.W. Driver Companies—Pasadena, Calif-based general contractor C.W. Driver needed to robustly track insurance certificates of its subcontractors and related information, such as communication history with each subcontractor. C.W. Driver partnered with PINS Advantage and created an integration to Viewpoint’s industry-leading Vista ERP platform to better track subcontractor compliance.

Southern Botanical—Dallas-based Southern Botanical commercial and residential landscaping contractor wanted to create a secure online payment experience for its customers, while also reducing outstanding day sales. Southern Botanical created a customer payment portal that syncs data with Vista and allows its customers to review their current payment status.

Yates Construction—Philadelphia, Miss.-based Yates Construction, a family owned firm providing a wide range of construction and building services has grown into one of the top construction providers in the United States. Yates wanted to improve the ease of visibility in the field to employee safety training certifications. The company created an application that uses Quick Response, or QR Codes, to address the lack of visibility into field employee safety training. When this code is scanned, the app connects to Vista and retrieves the employee’s safety and training certifications for review in the field on a mobile device.

Western Allied Mechanical, Inc.—Menlo Park, Calif.-based Western Allied was also being honored at the conference. Having won Dexter + Chaney’s Innovator Award prior to Viewpoint’s July acquisition of the Seattle-based construction software provider, Western Allied was honored for its wide adoption of Spectrum® Construction Software applications in the field. Specifically, the company needed a faster and more accurate way track labor in the shop and field. The company used Spectrum and Service Tech to improve productivity tracking, resulting in increased accuracy of estimates and ultimately more profitable work.

“We are thrilled to honor these tech-savvy, forward-thinking companies,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, CEO Viewpoint. “These digital contractors are utilizing leading-edge technologies to solve real-world business issues and scale for future growth and productivity. These clients are shining examples of Viewpoint’s mission to transform the construction industry with integrated processes and technology across office, team and field. It was our great pleasure to honor them among their peers and colleagues at our Collaborate 2017 user conference.”

The conference, held Oct. 9-12 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore., features four days of in-depth training, educational sessions, presentations from industry experts, networking events and much more. The conference brought together nearly 2,000 industry professionals representing all facets of construction organization clients, technology providers, trade associations, and media.

Among the key highlights at Collaborate 2017:



The new Viewpoint Team™ project management solution. Launched earlier this year, Viewpoint Team™ is a cloud-based, collaborative platform to integrate project management workflows and manage documents, RFIs, submittals and more across the entire construction organization.

The Viewpoint Field View™ mobile solution. A cloud-based application designed for use in the field to increase visibility during project delivery, Viewpoint Field View™ captures site observations, improves quality assurance processes, manages material receipts and more.

Viewpoint Enterprise Cloud (VEC), built on a high-performance, scalable cloud technology that integrates the industry’s most comprehensive ERP solutions across the Office, Team, and Field and allows contractors to reduce IT demands, increase security and optimize performance.

Innovative new features in Viewpoint’s Vista™ platform, including a new Service Dispatch Board, Accounting Work Center, and improved accounts payable functions to increase speed and accuracy of invoice approval processes.

A number of leading-edge enhancements to recently-acquired Spectrum® Construction Software, including the cloud-based Service Tech mobile field service app and a beta version of Spectrum Business Intelligence for data analysis, business modeling and advanced reporting.

Significant updates to Viewpoint’s ProContractor™ solution, including a redesigned main project screen, mobile clock-out notifications, and intuitive new project search capabilities.

About Viewpoint Construction Software

Viewpoint provides innovative construction-specific software solutions to the global construction and capital project industries. Viewpoint provides the tools these industries need to improve project profitability through better visibility, risk management and real-time team collaboration. Viewpoint solutions address the full construction life-cycle, from planning/bidding to construction and facilities maintenance. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and with offices in the UK and Australia, Viewpoint has become the technology partner of choice, with customers located across the globe in more than 28 countries. These customers include more than 40 percent of the ENR 400, and more than 30 percent of the ENR 600. For more information, please visit http://www.viewpoint.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14800210.htm