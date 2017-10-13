Visit ApplyConnect® at Think Realty’s Atlanta Expo on Saturday, October 14th

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

ApplyConnect®, a secure, consumer-initiated background screening solution, is proud to announce that they will be participating in Think Realty’s National Conference & Expo in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 14th! Focused on discovering the “pathways to smart investing”, the conference is an excellent way to learn and make connections with other investors. In addition to promoting their no cost revenue partnership and tenant screening services, the company will also be raffling away a Kate Spade handbag at their booth!

ApplyConnect® invites all Think Realty conference attendees to join them at booth #304, to talk about the ways they can passively boost their revenue through ApplyConnect®’s Affinity Partnership program. Through the program, associations and businesses will be able to provide 100% hassle-free tenant background screening and other property management tools to their website visitors. Through a unique referral link, partners will be able to earn a significant percentage of every report purchased, paid via a monthly royalty. The ApplyConnect® Affinity Partnership requires no programming, consumer relations or customer service manpower, enabling partners to promote, advertise, and share their link and free co-branded affinity website immediately.

Real estate agents and independent rental owners have free access to Experian® credit, VantageScore 3.0, nationwide eviction and criminal & sex offender reports which is supported by a full-service tenant screening company with over 30 years’ experience. Online rental applications, quick apply now advertising hotlinks, decision letters and online rental payments are additional free tools to ApplyConnect® users.

ApplyConnect® invites Think Realty attendees to visit booth #304 to talk about the benefits of an ApplyConnect Partnership and to enter to win a Kate Spade handbag. Tickets are still available starting at $25.

