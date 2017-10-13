wi-Q Technologies achieves integration with global giant EPoS provider Oracle

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

wi-Q Technologies, the company behind the world-leading hospitality mobile ordering solutions wi-Q and Mi-Room, today announced that it has achieved Gold Partner Status in the Oracle Partner Network (OPN).

As one of only 38 Oracle Gold Partners globally, the status will position wi-Q Technologies as the world’s only fully integrated solution in the hospitality sector.

wi-Q Technologies’ award-winning cloud-based mobile ordering and payment portfolio includes wi-Q, an any-device ordering solution for food and beverage venues, and Mi-Room, developed to deliver mobile ordering capability to guest room services.

Delivering unrivalled functionality through its cloud-based platform, in a little or no-capex, SaaS model, the solutions feature a choice of language, allergy and dietary requirements and multiple payment options as well as instant ROI to venues via upselling, loyalty and data-driven marketing tools.

Developed over more than a year in partnership with Oracle, wi-Q Technologies’ via OHEICS or Simphony POS integration aims to change the hospitality market.

“wi-Q Technologies was developed to challenge and enable the hospitality market,” explains Graham Cornhill, Founder and Managing Director. “Every piece of research we have done tells us that the industry is looking for something scalable, intuitive and future-proof, and that’s what we’ve delivered. We have taken innovation in mobile ordering to the next level by developing a solution that meets customers’ needs now, whilst working with the technology venues are already using and giving them a competitive advantage for the future.”

Our extensive research, including a targeted survey in partnership with The Caterer, revealed that native apps provide a barrier for venues, rather than a solution. Not only do they require significant upfront development costs, ongoing maintenance and the need for customers to download and use up valuable storage space on mobile, but apps are not easily integrated with existing software such as (EPoS) systems.

Following the announcement of wi-Q’s Gold Partner Status, Oracle OHEICS and Simphony POS customers can soon look forward to a fully-integrated, branded mobile ordering solution. That’s great news for the industry, says Cornhill:

“We’re able to deliver an any-device mobile ordering solution to the hospitality sector, that until now, has been restricted by costly native app software. As a low-risk alternative, our cost-effective model increases revenue from day one and seamlessly integrates with existing business operations – it’s great news for the industry! We would like to thank the team at Oracle for working with us to get this over the line and we look forward to working with OHEICS & Simphony POS customers across the world.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14797376.htm