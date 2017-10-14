360training.com is Proud to Announce the Launch of its online California Real Estate Continuing Education Package

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

360training.com is proud to announce the launch of its California Real Estate Continuing Education Package. This CE training program is perfect for real estate professionals looking to renew their California license for the first time.

As a real estate salesperson, the following courses must be completed as part of the license renewal requirements:



5 separate three-hour CalBRE-approved continuing education courses in Fair Housing, Ethics, Agency, Risk Management, and Trust Fund Handling;

A minimum of 18 hours of consumer protection courses; and

The remaining hours required to complete the 45 hours that can be dedicated to consumer service or consumer protection topics.

If you renew on-time, Business and Professions Code Section 10156.2 will let you to continue to work using your existing credentials after its expiration date, unless notified otherwise by the local commission. With our interactive and paperless CalBRE-approved CE training, you’ll find it easier to manage and complete your renewal despite an active schedule. There’s no waiting list to slow you down and you can acquire your credits hassle-free at your own pace. We have all the required courses you need in one place and just a click away.

This 45-hour Sales Person First Renewal CE Package includes the 18 total hours of mandatory topics as well as 27 consumer protection and consumer service hours. The program includes the following topics:



California Agency

Closings and Settlement Costs

Code of Ethics

Environmental Hazards

Fair Housing

Home Inspection

Leases Real Estate Education

Real Estate Appraisal

Risk Management

Tax Favorable Real Estate Transactions

Trust Funds

Using the Internet to Serve Clients

Upon completing this course, you will be able to print your own course completion certificate that will feature everything that’s needed to verify your fulfillment of CalBRE’s continuing education requirements for the initial renewal of your California real estate license.

For a list of individual courses available, please visit the 360training.com website.



Umair Siddiq, Digital Marketing Director at 360training, states that the “California Real Estate agents can now meet their 45 hour continuing education requirements faster and cheaper without compromising on quality. Online Continuing education saves real estate professionals time, money and hassle of going to a brick and mortar school, so they can spend more time doing what they love doing best. Agents have the choice to build their own package for meeting the minimum 18-hour required training online or they can take the pre-built package that covers the full 48-hours core and elective credits from the convenience of their home or office.”



360training.com’s self-paced, online course catalog allows students to complete their professional development training anywhere with an internet connection. Students have the flexibility of completing their training on their own time, at their own pace.

About 360training.com



360training.com is a leading online and classroom-delivered eLearning marketplace. We deliver quality training content for workforce compliance, continuing education, professional development, and career certification, as well as learning and content management software. Since 1999, our course libraries have grown to include more than 15 industries and 6,000 individual titles. Joining the list of over 3 million learners who have chosen 360training.com to meet their training needs are businesses, training providers, associations, colleges, universities, and subject matter experts.

CalBRE Sponsor No. 4350

