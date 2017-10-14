Analytics of Things (AoT) Market 2017 – Brave New World of Technology & Industry Research

Analytics of Things (AoT) Market – Industry Research, Key Segment, Type & Application, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2023

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — Analytics of Things (AoT) derives meaning out of massive data generated by IoT devices, which is helpful for the organizations to make appropriate decisions and improve overall business operations. The types of AoT are diagnostic, descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and automating. It is an emerging frontier in the field of analytics and faces many challenges, such as data collection during implementation of AoT. In addition, limited data is derived out of massive databases that is further analyzed for decision-making.

However, the market witnesses many concerns about data privacy and security due to lack of standardized protocols. Moreover, a proper infrastructure and a skilled workforce are mandatory to overcome the challenges faced by the AoT industry. At present, the industry witness rapid growth with technological advancements and increased usage of internet, mobile, and social media.

The global AoT market is segmented based on type, vertical, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is categorized into predictive maintenance & assets management, sales & customer management, energy management, security management, inventory management, infrastructure management, building automation, and remote monitoring. Based on vertical, it is classified into government, defense, and public sector; IT & telecom; transportation & logistics; retail; education; healthcare; manufacturing; and others (oil & gas, BFSI, residential, and hospitality). The AoT market in terms of regions covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players of AoT market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., SAP SE, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., AGT International, Capgemini S.A., and Accenture PLC.

Analytics Of Things (AoT) Market Key Segments:

Software by Type

– Sensor Data Analytics

– Network Management

– IoT Gateway Analytics

Services

– Deployment & Integration

– Maintenance & Support

– Consulting

– Managed Services

By Application

– Predictive Maintenance & Assets Management

– Sales & Customer Management

– Energy Management

– Security Management

– Inventory Management

– Infrastructure Management

– Building Automation

– Remote Monitoring

– Others (Agriculture Management, Workforce Productivity, and Facility Environment Management)

