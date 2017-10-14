Announcing: Breast Reconstruction Surgeon Dr. Constance M Chen launches a Decorate-a-Bra campaign for Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day was organized as a day to educate all women of their breast reconstruction options following a mastectomy or lumpectomy. On Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, New York City-based board-certified plastic surgeon and breast reconstruction specialist Dr. Constance M Chen, her staff, and her patients, the #BosomBuddies, will host a special girls night out in New York City to educate the public about breast reconstruction options, including fixing problems after unhappy reconstructions and restoring sensation to breasts after mastectomies.

Since we believe a woman’s breasts and body should look and feel just as good after mastectomy as before surgery, we emphasize natural and innovative techniques to optimize medical and aesthetic outcomes, such as nipple-sparing mastectomies, perforator flap breast reconstruction, above-the-muscle breast implants, fat transfer, and nerve grafts.

A private Show and Tell room will offer women who are contemplating breast reconstruction the opportunity to meet and connect in person with women who have already undergone surgical treatment. Multidisciplinary healthcare practitioners including surgeons, internists, nurses, and therapists will be available for questions in a relaxed setting. Guests are invited to mingle, learn, and celebrate a woman's right to choose her own breast reconstruction journey.

Dr. Chen is also launching a Decorate-a-Bra campaign to commemorate BRA Day. All are invited to decorate a bra for breast reconstruction awareness. The bras will be used to raise money for BRA Day USA and Force: Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered, whose mission is to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by hereditary breast, ovarian, and related cancers.

Decorated bras will be displayed at the event, and there will also be a crafts table available to decorate your own bra. Guests will vote on the best decorated bras in different categories, with prizes including a Smashbox Cosmetics gift basket. A Smashbox makeup artist will be on site doing mini-makeovers, and we will have a glam-selfie station and raffle prizes. Light bites and cocktails will be served.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.

To donate to the Decorate-a-Bra campaign for Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day, please visit https://teamforce.facingourrisk.org/team/133460.

For more information or to submit a decorated bra, please contact us at info@ConstanceChenMD.com or 212-792-6378.

