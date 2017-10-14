Announcing the Launch of lvmemorial.com

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Company will commemorate the lives lost in the Las Vegas tragedy

lvmemorial.com has been launched in response to the tragedy in Las Vegas that occurred on October 1, 2017. The founding mission of the company is to forever memorialize the events that occurred so no one ever forgets the lives lost and the citizens who risked their lives to save others in the face of grave danger. The company will offer t-shirts immediately and grow to provide various types of clothing, dishware and other small items that keep the events in the memory of society for generations.

