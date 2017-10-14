Atomic Reach Integrates with HubSpot: Unlocking Data Patterns in Pursuit of Content Perfection

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Atomic Reach, an artificial intelligence based technology startup in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, announced today the launch of its platform integration with HubSpot, an inbound marketing and sales software company that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers.

This integration introduces a layer of artificial intelligence and machine learning for all marketers, taking out the guesswork from writing high quality content leveraging content marketing to drive sales leads.

According to a joint survey by Content Marketing Institute and MarketingProfs, nearly 57% of content marketers surveyed said producing content consistently is one of their biggest challenges. Atomic AI is the solution to this problem. Removing the guesswork from the writing process makes writing decisions easier, and most importantly consistent. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Atomic AI ensures your content is optimized to the appropriate readability level for your target audience, resulting in maximum engagement.

“Here at Atomic Reach, we’re trying to build marketers a platform that unlocks patterns within their large datasets that they simply are not able to extract with machine assistance. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Atomic AI delivers engagement driven content recommendations on how to perfect your content for sales engagement, ” says Bradley Silver, CEO of Atomic Reach.

“In an environment where content marketing is valued so highly, marketers are in need of a tool that saves them time, saves them money, but most importantly increases content marketing ROI.”

According to HubSpot, the leader in the inbound marketing software industry, inbound marketing tactics have generated 54% more leads than many other traditional marketing methods. In support of the content marketers pursuit of efficacy, Atomic AI was built to provide writers with the additional layer of artificial intelligence to take their content marketing to the next level.

For further explanation of the benefits of Atomic AI and to learn more about this integration, click here, or e-mail paulblamire(at)atomicreach(dot)com. In addition, sign-up for a free account to unlock hidden data patterns and perfect your content.

