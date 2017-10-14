Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2016-2023

Transparency Market Research has announced the addition of the “Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2023″ report to their offering.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — Automotive diagnostic scan tools are a combination of electronic devices and software, which are used as interface with diagnostic systems in vehicles. The importance of diagnostic scan tools in automobiles is increasing rapidly due to the shift of consumers' preference from manual to sophisticated automated diagnostics systems. Automated diagnostic scan tools are used for the purpose of detecting and analyzing the malfunctions of electronic systems in vehicles. Therefore, this is very vital for automobile users to fix the problems in vehicles. Such tools also enable the reprogramming and up gradation of the control modules in automobiles. With the advancement in technology, there has been a transition in diagnostic scan tools, just like any other automotive components. Diagnostic scan tools of today are highly efficient and sophisticated, which can analyze complex codes while performing diagnostics in the vehicle's powertrain, body and chassis. These tools are largely used in service stations for all types of automobiles ranging from light consumer vehicles to heavy consumer vehicles.

Modern cars come well equipped with advanced diagnostic computers and electronic components. Automobile users and mechanics benefit immensely from such diagnostic scan tools as it makes their work easier in fixing problems in vehicles. An electronic device is connected to the automobile's on-board computer through which the malfunctions are diagnosed and fixed. In the past decade, the defects in automobiles had to be detected and fixed manually. In addition, cars would require occasional tune-ups as precaution in order to avoid break down. On the other hand, introduction of diagnostic scan tools in automobiles has brought a transformation in the driving experience of automobile users. The automobile of today are self-regulated, which monitors itself and makes adjustments to fuel injectors, fuel mix and ignition coil in order to function smoothly.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is the increasing production and usage of vehicles. In addition, growing application of diagnostic scan tools with growing demand for sophisticated automotive diagnostics technology from consumers is fuelling the demand for this market. Moreover, electrification of vehicles and increasing number of service stations is expected to bolster the growth of the global automotive diagnostics scan tools market, during the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. The factors inhibiting the growth of the market is the complexities involved in the functioning of such diagnostic scan tools and its price that may not be easily affordable to numerous consumers across the world.

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the global automotive diagnostics scan tools market followed by North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) region. Advanced automotive diagnostics scan tools are largely in demand in North America and Europe and most of the automobiles manufactured in the regions have such systems. Although countries such as India, China, Japan, UAE, Russia and Brazil are the major automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the Asia Pacific and RoW region, yet the two regions are considered emerging markets.

