Biodex Unveils Next Generation Atomlab 500 Dose Calibrator & Wipe Test Counter

Leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions releases their latest Atomlab line with a sleek new design, enhanced user experience, and improved connectivity for the modern technologist or radiopharmacy. Featuring the intuitive functionality and superior accuracy Biodex products are known for, the new Atomlab Dose Calibrator and Wipe Test Counter add integration features that ensure longer life (or half-life) to the user.

Following the initial unveiling at the June SNMMI in Denver, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. brings the new Atomlab Dose Calibrator and Wipe Test Counter to market. With a large tablet display and improved software integration, Biodex positions this updated Atomlab product line as setting the stage for the future of nuclear medicine and imaging solutions.

While the silver exterior and tablet display offer contemporary appeal, internal updates will make the difference for the technologist. The new Windows-based tablet makes available more connectivity options to the user. Ethernet and serial ports enable seamless integration with the most popular nuclear medicine management systems. Results are stored on the unit using a robust SQL database, and PDF reports can be generated for easy printing. USB port allows for convenient backup of QA data and connection to an external monitor or printer.

“I wish this system was around when I was a clinical technologist,” says Ann Marie Alessi, Nuclear Medicine product sales manager at Biodex. “It would have certainly simplified hot lab QA routines.”

Easy-to-use interface, intuitive menus, and automated quality assurance apps help simplify and improve accuracy of dose calibration and quality control. With more integrated software and connectivity, the new Atomlab 500 Dose Calibrator, Wipe Test Counter, and Atomlab 500Plus combination will enable compatibility with future software updates and ensure a long life for the system.

To learn more, visit http://www.biodex.com/dosecalibrators or call 1-800-224-6339.

About Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.



Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices for physical medicine, nuclear medicine, and molecular and medical imaging. It also provides balance assessment for concussion management as well as fall risk screening and conditioning programs. The Biodex commitment to innovative excellence spans more than 60 years. Their customer-driven support is why leading medical facilities around the globe call Biodex first.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14799264.htm