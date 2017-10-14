Blossom Family Chiropractic Thanks Patients for Kindness

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

"Check-In for Charity" Month Successfully Raised Money for Two Local Charities

Blossom Family Chiropractic announced the final amount of funds raised through their “Check-in for Charity,” held throughout September 2017.

The event, which promised to donate $1 to either Pet Pal Animal Shelter or Birthday Candles for Kids, Inc for each Facebook check-in at their chiropractic office, was a success.

“We are incredibly happy to announce that we raised $58 for Pet Pal Animal Shelter and $54 for Birthday Candles for Kids,” said Dr. Savy Ford, owner of Blossom Family Chiropractic. “We would like to extend a huge ‘thank you’ to those of you who participated and helped to make this happen!”

Birthday Candles for Kids is a local non-profit which throws birthday parties for some of the 2,500 homeless and less-fortunate children in Pinellas County, while Pet Pal Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing cats and dogs. The no-kill shelter is also involved with public education on pet overpopulation and responsible ownership.

Blossom Family Chiropractic offers exceptional chiropractic care to people of all ages, specializing in prenatal, pediatric, and family care. They use state-of-the-art technology to identify and correct issues, and restore proper structure and function to the body.

