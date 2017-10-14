CommLab India Ranks 7th Among the Top 10 eLearning Content Development Companies for 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

CommLab India is among the top 10 eLearning content development companies for the second consecutive time, ranking 7th for 2017.

CommLab India, a global leader in offering technology-enabled learning solutions, has been ranked 7th among the top 10 eLearning Content Development Companies for 2017, by eLearning Industry. This rank is a testimony of CommLab’s everlasting quest to delight customers and deliver beyond their expectations.

After a thorough scrutiny by eLearning Industry of 300+ eLearning content development companies, that design pioneer eLearning strategies and provide learners with memorable content, CommLab has been ranked 7th, based on the following 8 criteria:



eLearning Content Development Quality

eLearning Expertise

eLearning Industry Innovation

Customer Reviews

eLearning Company’s Economical Growth Potential

Customer Retention

Employee Turnover

Company’s Social Responsibility

CommLab India started as a custom e-learning company and is now into offering the latest technology-enabled solutions including microlearning, game-based learning, mobile learning, a learner-centric LMS, and more. Today, CommLab's comprehensive training solutions help organizations convert their legacy courses to responsive design, translate courses to cater to global audiences, and improve learner engagement with video-based learning.

This is what Christoforos Pappas, the Founder of eLearning Industry had to say about the top companies – "Our list of the top 10 eLearning content development companies of the year is here for the 5th time in a row – the list is comprised of companies which share a genuine passion for extraordinary eLearning content development." To view the top companies, please click here.

"We are privileged to be among the top 10 eLearning content development companies for the second consecutive time. It is a reflection of our passion and commitment to empower organizations with learning solutions that accelerate workplace performance", shared RK Prasad, CEO and Co-Founder, CommLab India.

To explore more about CommLab India, please visit http://www.commlabindia.com.

About CommLab India

CommLab India LLP is a leading learning solutions company with expertise in the design and development of eLearning courses, since 2000. It caters to 100+ clients in more than 30 countries. Its learning solutions include eLearning course development, mLearning solutions, conversion of legacy courses into the mobile compatible HTML5 format, translation of online courses and hosting and managing training materials on LMS.

CommLab has worked with organizations in various industries such as finance, insurance, manufacturing and healthcare. Based in India, it is a preferred vendor to several Fortune 500 companies, such as Alcoa, Mettler-Toledo and Pepco Holding Inc. and has an ongoing relationship with organizations such as SAI Global and Unilever.

