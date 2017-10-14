CR Magazine Announces 2017 Responsible CEO of Year Award Winners

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

CR Magazine has announced the winners of the 10th annual Responsible CEO of the Year Awards. These awards are presented to CEOs that visibly exceed standards in the areas of employee relations, environmental impact, sustainability, human rights, philanthropy and corporate responsibility practices.

The winners of the 2017 Responsible CEO of the Year Awards are the following:

Lifetime Achievement — Donald W. Slager, President and CEO, Republic Services, Inc.

CEOs of the Year — Roger A. Krone, Chairman and CEO, Leidos, and Kenneth M. Sullivan, President and CEO, Smithfield Foods, Inc.

CEO of the Year, Municipal/Nonprofit — Anthony Haines, president and CEO at Toronto Hydro Corporation.

Most Innovative CEO of the Year — Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO, TerraCycle, Inc.

All award winners were nominated by fellow members of the CR community and selected by an independent judging panel comprised of previous winners and other industry leaders including:

Emanual Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp.

William Cho, President and CEO, LG Electronics USA

Gale Klappa, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Energy

Terri Ludwig, President and CEO, Enterprise Community Partners, Inc.

James Murren, Chairman and CEO, MGM Resorts International

Richard Shadyac, President and CEO, ALSAC

Today’s business landscape requires CEOs to maintain a balance between their commitment to investors and shareholders and their desire to ensure that the company’s daily actions exceed the requirements and responsibilities of corporate citizens, said Dave Armon, CEO of the Corporate Responsibility Board which publishes CR Magazine.

“This year’s CR Magazine Responsible CEO winners not only run profitable businesses – they do it while fostering healthy company cultures and contributing to their communities both environmentally and socially,” said Armon.

To determine the winners, judges considered several dimensions of the aforementioned standards including the scope of the CEO’s impact on their organization and community, the extent to which the CEO drove this initiative, and the individual reputation or professional risk taken by the CEO.

The 2017 award winners were honored at CR Magazine’s Responsible CEO of the Year Awards Dinner, which took place at the COMMIT!Forum, Oct. 12, at MGM National Harbor, just outside Washington.

For more information about the annual COMMIT!Forum and CR Magazine’s Responsible CEO of the Year Awards Dinner visit http://www.commitforum.com/.

The nomination period for the 2018 CR Magazine Responsible CEO of the Year Awards will begin November 1, 2017. Visit CR Magazine at www.thecro.com for a link to the nomination form at that time. There is no fee to nominate a CEO.

About the Corporate Responsibility Board

The Corporate Responsibility Board LLC publishes CR Magazine, organizes COMMIT!Forum and manages of the Corporate Responsibility Association. CR Board is a unit of 3BL Media, a Northampton, Massachusetts, company formed in 2009 to serve corporations, nonprofits, NGOs and service providers active in corporate citizenship and sustainability initiatives.

Photos (Top to bottom):

(Left) Roger A. Krone, Chairman and CEO, Leidos, and (Right) Kenneth M. Sullivan, President and CEO, Smithfield Foods, Inc. – CEOs of the Year

Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO, TerraCycle, Inc. – Most Innovative CEO of the Year

Donald W. Slager, President and CEO, Republic Services, Inc. – Lifetime Achievement

Anthony Haines, President and CEO at Toronto Hydro Corporation – CEO of the Year, Municipal/Nonprofit