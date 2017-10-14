Electric Plugs Sockets Market, Huge Growth Opportunities in Coming Years 2023

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — Electric plugs and sockets are power devices, which allow electrical equipment to be connected to the alternating current (AC) power source. These plugs and sockets can be classified based on current rating, voltage, type of connectors, size, and shape. Moreover, the types of plugs and sockets used in particular country are set by national standards, some of which are listed in the IEC technical report TR 60083. The scope of IEC TR 60083 explains: The report only comprises systems for which standard sheets are already published in a National Standard, which might be a National Standard of the country or any other IEC member country.

The global electric plugs and sockets market is largely driven by the swift growth in the manufacturing industry in South Asian countries such as China, India, and Japan. However, the slowdown in mining activities would hamper the market growth, as the mining industry is one if the potential end-user markets for plugs & sockets. Moreover, the cumulative local demand for infrastructural facilities is expected to provide huge growth opportunities for the market in years to come.

The market is segmented based on type, power rate, end-user, and geography. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into two-pin and three-pin. The power rate segment includes high power, medium power, and low power. Based on end-user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment further includes heavy industries, oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, power generation, and others.

Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major companies operating in this market include Legrand SA, Palazzoli Group, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC., ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Wenzhou Chmag Electrical Co., Ltd., Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co., Scheme Group, and Amphenol Corporation.

