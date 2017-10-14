Flavored Condoms Market Dynamics, Segments,Analysis Growth and Demand, 2016-2024

Transparency market research has announced the addition of the “ Flavored Condoms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2016 – 2024″ report to their offering.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — The demand for condoms among the consumers around the globe has witnessed a surge over the past few years. This surge is mainly attributed to the increasing awareness among the consumers about safe intercourse, which would result in the prevention of unwanted pregnancies and of the transmission of various diseases that would affect human life. Regulatory bodies educating and encouraging consumers to use condoms has also stirred the demand for condoms among the consumers. However, along with the rising demand for condoms in general, flavored condoms are also witnessing significant demand among the consumers.

The high demand for flavored condoms is mainly attributed to the growth in the sexually active population. Greece is considered to be the most sexually active country, averaging close to 170 sessions in a year, or an excess of four times in a week. Brazil, Russia, Poland, India, Mexico, and China are some of the other major countries falling in the list of most sexually active countries. In China, more than 70% of the population engages in sexual activities at least once a week.

Furthermore, changing consumer preferences from the use of traditional latex condoms to different variants, have led major players operating in condom market to manufacture flavored condoms to appeal to the younger generation. Oral sex is a major means of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) where the person at the receiving end can come into contact with the affected person's blood, sexual fluids, or skin. Using a traditional latex condom while performing oral sex is considered to be unappealing to the consumers, due to which after extensive R&D, manufacturers have introduced condoms with various flavors. The move is expected to broaden their customer base, thus having a positive impact on the growth of the flavored condom market around the globe.

However, flavored condoms perform poorly when it comes to sexual intercourse. Consumers often confuse flavored condoms as an effective contraceptive device. Flavored condoms are not meant for sexual intercourse because the chemical build up of the female genitalia is naturally acidic, comprising bacteria that helps to control the chemical balance and results in a clean and healthy genitalia. Flavored condoms can result in the formation of bacterial and bladder infections, and yeast. Flavored condoms are composed of additives and chemicals such as glycerine, aspartame, and sodium saccharine. Aspartame is an artificial sweetener that has been found to have a correlation with cancer. Sugar and substances similar to sugar perform as drying agents and using sugar-coated condoms would counteract lubrication and leads to condom damage during intercourse. The aforementioned factors act as severe restraints on the growth of the flavored condoms market.

Product innovation is a major growth opportunity for this market, where the manufacturers are constantly engaged in extensive R&D to bring out new types of flavored condoms that would appeal to the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

The market is segmented on the basis of end use into male and female condoms; the former is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It is also divided on the basis of material into latex, polyurethane, lambskin, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Demand for flavored condoms is expected to surge during the forecast period in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Church and Dwight Co. Ansell Healthcare, and Mankind Pharma are some of the major players operating in the flavored condoms market worldwide.

