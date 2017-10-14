Larson Electronics LLC Releases Handheld LED Spotlight with Inline Transformer

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has just announced the release of a new handheld LED spotlight with an inline transformer and 100’ cord reel, providing focused illumination for both indoor and outdoor locations, and offering operators a versatile lighting solution for warehouses, garages, storage facilities, among many other areas.

The HUL-LED25WRE-12.3-100GCR-24I is an LED spotlight with an inline transformer that combines high output Cree LEDs with a 120mm parabolic reflector, delivering 2,000 lumens of tightly focused cool white beam power that can reach up to 1,000 feet and draws only 25 watts of power. These Cree LEDs sport a high lumen per wat ratio, generating 80 lumens per watt and 70% retention at 50,000 hours, making this spotlight extremely efficient. The inline transformer in this LED spotlight converts 100-277V AC into 24V DC for operation. Protection for this fixture includes overload, short circuit and over voltage safeguards, that prevent overheating and damage to the unit. If over voltage, or over current is detected the unit will automatically shut down and recover when manually turned back on.

This spotlight is IP67 rated and is constructed with rugged features including an super-durable ABS polymer body, aluminum alloy light head housing, as well as an impact resistant polycarbonate lens. These features make this spotlight waterproof, dustproof and shockproof, so it can survive demanding indoor and outdoor environments. On top of its durability and reliability, this spotlight is also ergonomically designed for balance, comfort, and ease of operation. The articulated head can be tilted up and down, allowing operators to configure the position of the beam as needed. The handle is made out of nylon and has a no-slip grip great for wet conditions.

“This LED spotlight is just an all-around great unit.” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The inline transformer, multiple protection features and a 100 foot cord makes this fixture very reliable, and allows operators a lot of flexibility on the job site.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

