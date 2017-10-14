Lone Tree’s Weber Facial Plastic Surgery Adds Innovative Accuvein Illuminating System To Reduce Post-Op Bruising

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Dr. Stephen Weber introduces the innovative AccuVein device to reduce unsightly bruises from cosmetic surgery procedures and noninvasive treatments.

Weber Facial Plastic Surgery is proud to announce the addition of AccuVein to their lineup of revolutionary treatments and techniques. AccuVein is the world’s first and only handheld, noncontact vein illumination system. Practice founder, Stephen Weber, MD, is excited to increase both patient safety and satisfaction with the AccuVein system.

A game-changing vein illumination technology, AccuVein, gives surgeons the unique opportunity to see what is under the skin before and during a procedure. By working around hidden veins and vessels, the chance for noticeable bruising is dramatically reduced, as is the risk for more serious post-treatment complications. The AccuVein device can make any cosmetic surgery procedure safer, including the facelift or browlift, as well as noninvasive injectable treatments.

The AccuVein hand piece works without sutures or incisions. Gently holding the applicator over the treatment area, AccuVein’s infrared laser light is immediately absorbed by the hemoglobin in the blood. In seconds, surgeons can see a map of the peripheral veins under the skin, easily distinguishing them from the surrounding tissue.

Improving patient outcomes through better site selection, AccuVein reduces the tell-tale bruising associated with many cosmetic procedures. Patients can confidently choose a cosmetic technique, including ‘lunchtime procedures’, with the knowledge that bruises will be minimal and no one will know anything was done. As healing time can be reduced, the chance for post-op complications is greatly reduced, as well.

The founder of Weber Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Stephen Weber is a double board certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon. Specializing in rhinoplasty and facelift techniques, Dr. Weber is considered a leader in facial rejuvenation. An avid author and lecturer, Dr. Weber frequently presents at plastic and cosmetic surgery meetings across the country and abroad.

Weber Facial Plastic Surgery brings patients in the Denver area exceptional, cutting-edge techniques and treatments for their aesthetic and plastic surgery needs. In addition to surgical procedures, Dr. Weber offers a wide variety of noninvasive techniques, such as Botox, dermal fillers and laser treatments. Speak with a patient coordinator to schedule an in-person or online consultation with Dr. Weber by calling the office at 303.792.2224. More details on vein illumination can be found on the AccuVein website.

