MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids Donates 15 Portable Storage Containers to the Grand Rapids Metro Health Marathon.

MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids, is pleased to provide over 15 portable storage containers for the 2017 Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon. The portable storage containers will be utilized as water and safety stations along the race course.

The MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids market owner Gary Schuler stated, “We are pleased to support the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon again in 2017. We are proud to support great events such as the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon, which encourage health and fitness.”

The Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon is one of the most exciting sporting events in West Michigan. Locally “run” and managed, the race has grown steadily since its beginning in 2004. It’s unique in its focus on the natural beauty of West Michigan, rather than the “concrete canyons” and city streets of other races.

Visit the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon website to learn more about the marathon, registration dates, event location, and event times.

