Refrigerated Warehousing Market Worth 29.17 Billion USD by 2022

The refrigerated warehousing market was valued at USD 16.67 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017, to reach USD 29.17 Billion by 2022.

Seattle, WA — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — The report "Refrigerated Warehousing Market by Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, PLC, Evaporative Cooling), Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery, Dairy, Meat, Seafood, Beverages), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022", The refrigerated warehousing market is estimated to be valued at 17.98 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 29.17 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for perishable foods, expansion of retail channels, and rise in disposable income in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

Browse 111 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Refrigerated Warehousing Market – Global Forecast to 2022"

The blast freezing segment accounted for the largest share of the refrigerated warehousing market in 2016

Based on technology, the refrigerated warehousing market has been segmented into blast freezing, vapor compression, PLC, and evaporative cooling. The blast freezing segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 as it is the most versatile method for freezing seafood, meat, and other food products and one of the most cost-effective methods for the storage of food products over a long period of time.

The frozen segment, by temperature, accounted for a larger share of the refrigerated warehousing market in 2016

The frozen temperature segment accounted for a larger share of the global refrigerated warehousing market in 2016. Perishable food products such as meat, fish, and seafood require to be frozen for storage and consumption over a longer period of time. These products are widely accepted in North America due to the increased demand for frozen foods in the region.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the refrigerated warehousing market in 2016

In 2016, the Asia Pacific region led the global market for refrigerated warehousing. Factors such as rapid urbanization combined with higher disposable incomes and rising consumer demand for perishable foods drive the refrigerated warehousing market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the growing trend of online food purchase is fueling the demand for refrigerated warehousing in this region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as AmeriCold Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics (US), Preferred Freezer Services (US), John Swire (UK), and AGRO Merchants (US), which have a strong global presence. Other players include Nichirei Logistics (Japan), Kloosterboer Services (Netherlands), Interstate Cold Storage (US), Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US), Burris Logistics (US), Frialsa Frigorificos (Mexico), and Henningsen Cold Storage (US).

