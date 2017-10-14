Samsara Shatters Equity Crowdfunding Goals in One Day

Next-gen luggage brand has taken the market by storm and is inviting investors to help expand the company

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (PRUnderground) October 14th, 2017

After shattering IndieGoGo and Kickstarter goals and receiving huge market demand upon launch, the team at Samsara recently announced an equity crowdfunding campaign that will work to further develop the company. The campaign reached its goal within one day and has crossed the $10,000 milestone.

According to Newsweek, “If James Bond was a real person, he would definitely use Samsara.”

Made with aviation aluminum alloy, the strong and lightweight suitcase offers notifications when it’s taken out of its users area or opened. In addition, it can charge a mobile device up to ten times. A sensor-activated LED light helps users see the suitcase interior in low light situations.

The lightweight aluminum suitcase merges fashion with tech for consumers, while fusing passion and a business model for investors.

The luggage industry is worth $7 trillion, and the market continues to grow as the number of flights increases. Through equity crowdfunding, Samsara will continue to develop new products as the next generation of Samsara is born.

Samsara is now being featured on the StartEngine crowdfunding platform. More information can be found at https://www.samsaraluggage.com/.

About Samsara

Samsara is the world’s first aluminum smart suitcase, offering a fusion of leading-edge technology and classic, reliable design for people who want to look and travel smart.