SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (“Teva” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TEVA) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws from November 15, 2016 through August 2, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva shares during the Class Period should contact the firm in advance of October 23, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Teva made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the poor performance of its U.S. generics business resulted in recording a goodwill impairment charge related to the acquisition of Actavis Generics and was a key factor in cutting the Company’s dividend by 75%. Following this news, shares of Teva dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

