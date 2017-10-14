Solar Street Lighting Market Is Likely to Be Worth US$22.30 Bn by 2025

Solar street light (SSL) are extensively being used for outdoor street lighting as their primary source of energy is solar power.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/13/2017 — Leading players in the global solar street lighting market include VerySol GmbH, Bridgelux Inc., Solar Street Lights USA, Dragons Breath Solar, Urja Global ltd., Philips Lighting Holding B.V., SOKOYO Solar Group, Sol Inc., Omega Solar, Solektra International, and Sunna Design. The global solar street lighting market has become a highly lucrative business avenue in recent years due to the steady support of major economic and regulatory bodies in a number of regions. New players are thus likely to enter the global solar street lighting market in the coming years, but established players in the solar sector will find it easier to expand into the solar street lighting industry due to the reduced need for infrastructure expenditure.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global solar street lighting market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 23.4% between 2017 and 2025. The market was valued at less than US$3.5 bn in 2016, but is likely to rise to more than US$22 bn over the 2017-2025 forecast period.

Developing Countries in Asia Pacific, Africa Vital for Solar Street Lighting Market

Geographically, the global solar street lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. While developed countries in North America and Europe are also likely to play a key role in the development of the global solar street lighting market due to the widespread demand for replacement of conventional street lighting systems, developing countries in Asia Pacific and Africa are the key consumers in the solar street lighting market. The widespread unmet demand for large-scale lighting systems in dynamic economies such as India and China is vital for the Asia Pacific solar street lighting market, with India topping the global solar street lighting market charts in 2016.

Rising African powers such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana are likely to contribute significantly to the global solar street lighting market in the coming years. The high volume of unmet demand in these countries has led to the conception of several research efforts aimed at improving on-site energy generation capabilities, of which the solar street lighting market has been a vital part. The rising government support as well as research initiatives aimed at underdeveloped countries in Africa is thus likely to remain a key driver for the global solar street lighting market.

Commercial Applications Dominate Demand from Solar Street Lighting Market

By application, the global solar street lighting market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial applications. Due to the rising government support to the use of solar street lighting in public spaces, the commercial application segment of the global solar street lighting market is likely to remain the leading contributor to the solar street lighting market in the coming years. The rising use of solar lighting in parking lots, subways, and perimeter security lighting is thus a major driver for the global solar street lighting market.

