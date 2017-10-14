The Maids Partners with Cleaning for a Reason to Support Female Cancer Patients

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Since 2006, The Maids has partnered with Cleaning for a Reason to make the lives of female cancer patients a bit easier. Cleaning for a Reason is a nonprofit organization serving residents of the United States and Canada with the mission of giving free house cleaning services to women undergoing treatment for any type of cancer by partnering with local maid services.

Cancer patients often experience extreme exhaustion from treatment and chemotherapy. This fatigue is especially difficult for women responsible for running a home. Founder, Debbie Sardone, realized the need when she was running her own cleaning service in Texas. “A woman called, and I gave her a quote to have her home cleaned, and she said ‘Oh I really can’t afford that right now, I’m going through chemotherapy and not working. Maybe I’ll call you when I’m better.’ And she hung up the phone,” Sardone recalls. “I realized I’d missed an opportunity, and decided the next time someone needed our help, we’d do it. Free of charge.”

Fast forward and that commitment grew into a nationwide nonprofit with more than 1,200 maid service partners in all 50 states, including The Maids.

Since the inception of Cleaning for a Reason in 2006, The Maids franchises have collectively donated over 3,851 cleans, valued at more than $714,000.

If you, or someone you know is battling cancer and could use the help of Cleaning for a Reason, visit http://www.cleaningforareason.org/ to learn more and apply for service.

About The Maids:



Known for its 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System, The Maids is the only franchised residential cleaning service to clean for health, combining environmentally preferable cleaning supplies and state-of-the-art equipment with a methodical process to maintain the healthiest living environment possible for families. The Maids enjoys a 96 percent customer referral rate, distinguishing them as the residential cleaning service of choice. Visit The Maids (http://www.maids.com) for more information.

About Cleaning for a Reason:



Cleaning For A Reason is a nonprofit organization that serves the United States and Canada. Its mission is to give the gift of free house cleaning to women undergoing treatment for any type of cancer. The goal is to let these brave and strong women focus on their health and treatment while they focus on, and take away the worry and work of, cleaning their homes– free of charge. Cleaning for a Reason has recruited more than 1,200 maid services to donate free housecleaning to women who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

