Think Realty Announces 2017 Think Realty Honors Winners

Think Realty Honors winners were announced at the Think Realty National Conference and Expo in Atlanta

Think Realty, the industry leader in residential real estate investor resources, education and ethics, announced its 2017 Think Realty Honors winners at the Think Realty National Conference and Expo, October 14 at the Westin Buckhead in Atlanta. The winners are peer nominated investors who excel within their industry niche.

Master Investor of the Year: Marco Santarelli, Norada Real Estate Investments.

Multi-Family Investor of the Year: Dan Butler, CrestCore Realty.

Single-Family Investor of the Year: Marcus Painter, MC Properties LLC.

Educator of the Year: Jan Britt, Jan Britt Interiors.

Property Manager of the Year: Linda Liberatore, Secure Pay One Inc.

Service Provider of the Year: Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse.

Rising Star: CityLink Real Estate Group – Keith Murray, Tyler Weitz.

Private Lender of the Year: Bill Green, LendingOne.

Commercial Investor of the Year: Tammy Phelps-Keglovich, Capital City REIA.

R. Michael Wrenn Humanitarian of the Year: Steve Down – Financially Fit, Even Stevens, The Falls Event Centers.

“We’re proud to offer a platform for these REI industry shapers that honors their contributions and achievements,” said Eddie Wilson, president of Think Realty. “They inspire others to strive for excellence, stand out among their peers and make a difference in their communities.”

Think Realty is a central education and information resource for new investors and seasoned professionals, providing members with valuable tools that help them to optimize their competitive advantage, succeed in the industry, achieve wealth-building goals and live a life of purpose. Think Realty is part of Affinity Worldwide. More information about Think Realty can be found at http://www.thinkrealty.com; more information about Affinity Worldwide can be found at http://www.affinityworldwide.com.

