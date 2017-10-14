TVMA Promotes LVT Membership in Honor of National Veterinary Technician Week

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Texas Veterinary Medical Association is celebrating National Veterinary Technician Week, which runs from October 15-21, by promoting its new membership for Licensed Veterinary Technicians.

The Texas Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) is celebrating National Veterinary Technician Week, which runs from October 15-21, by promoting its new membership for Licensed Veterinary Technicians (LVTs). TVMA created LVT membership in 2016 because the state association recognized technicians’ significant contributions to the veterinary team and believed it was necessary for LVTs to have a more influential voice in the profession. This expansion of membership to LVTs aligns with the motivation behind National Veterinary Technician Week, which was declared as the third week of October by the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in American (NAVTA) in June 1993 and officially recognized by the Texas House of Representative in a resolution during the 2017 state legislative session. NAVTA designates this week as an opportunity to acknowledge technicians’ vital role in the veterinary profession.

This year’s theme is “Advancing Veterinary Nursing and Veterinary Technology,” which speaks to technicians’ ability to treat and provide nursing care to all species of animals in a range of medical situations. Given their multi-faceted skill sets, technicians are prepared to support clinic operations in a variety of capacities. From conducting thorough patient assessments and assisting in surgery to managing anesthesia and giving medications, an LVT is a jack-of-all-trades. An LVT's list of duties also can include managing patient records, handling X-rays and performing laboratory procedures and other regulatory tasks.

“A clinic choosing to hire an LVT does not have to provide basic education of veterinary medicine, allowing an LVT to acclimate much faster to a veterinary clinic with less training,” said J. David Sessum, LVT, a director on the TVMA board representing LVTs and a faculty member at the Lone Star College-Tomball Veterinary Technology Program. “LVTs can discuss medication, disease processes and treatment plans with clients due to the education they receive to become licensed.”

Discussing pet health information with clients can be one of the most influential job responsibilities for LVTs. For this reason, LVTs need to stay up-to-date on trends and changes that affect the veterinary profession. Through LVT membership, technicians receive the latest news on regulatory and legislative changes in the profession, gain access to the freshest source of government relations information and have the ability to call the regulatory hotline with questions. They also can contribute to the association by serving on and chairing TVMA committees or creating training and educational resources for hospital staff.

“With the newest LVT board seat, LVTs have become an integrated part of the decision-making processes related to laws and the TVMA organization itself,” Sessum said. “LVTs will be better represented in actions that directly affect the veterinary profession.”

