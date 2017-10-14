Victory Cruise Lines’ First Cuba Cruises now with Inaugural Offers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The only all-inclusive luxury circumnavigation of Cuba launches in March 2018 with unbeatable promotions.

Victory Cruise Lines has announced inaugural offers for their 13- to 15-night Cuba circumnavigation cruises. The luxury all-inclusive cruise line starts sailing to Cuba in March of 2018 with a unique itinerary that features two days in almost every Cuban port of call.

“After the hurricanes and the diplomatic issues, we wanted to remind everyone that our cruises are still the best way to see Cuba, and are fully-approved by the U.S. Government,” commented Bruce Nierenberg, CEO. “We are bringing luxury, all-inclusive, small-ship cruising to Cuba and want to make it easier for guests to enjoy The Victory Experience™.” Nierenberg unveiled promotional pricing that offers guests $1,500 off, plus a $400 airfare credit. He added, “This pricing makes it an easy decision to see Cuba sooner rather than later. It is the highest quality Cuba cruise for the best possible price.”

All of Victory Cruise Lines’ Cuba 360° itineraries circumnavigate the island of Cuba. Ports of call include Havana, Maria la Gorda, Cienfuegos, Trinidad de Cuba and Santiago de Cuba. Designed to bring you authentic Cuba, this cruise features 5 UNESCO sites included in Victory’s immersive all-inclusive shore excursions. The cruises feature cultural and historical experts onboard to tell the real story of life in Cuba, it’s fascinating history, and its position as the largest Caribbean nation. Victory’s People to People Cuba cruise experiences introduce guests to the culture and lifestyles of Cuba, including local entertainment, and local cuisine. Victory’s newest video, featuring its Cuba offering is available at https://youtu.be/MiTV6NZ7VdE

All Victory cruises to Cuba fully comply with all U.S. regulations for U.S. Citizens traveling to Cuba, including recent regulatory changes announced by President Donald Trump and the U.S. State Department. All Cuban shore experiences will operate within U.S. guidelines for American travelers visiting Cuba. Victory Cruise Lines will provide certification of compliance with U.S. regulations for all guests on the Victory I.

All-inclusive full fares start at $6,995 per person, double occupancy, after discounts. Victory I departs Miami offering 13 night sailings on March 24th & April 7th and offers 15 night sailings on March 9th & April 20th.

The 2018 winter season ends with an 11-day “Cuba and Colonial America” repositioning cruise that begins May 5 with a short flight from Miami to Havana (included) and an overnight stay at Havana. Victory I will then reposition with an 11-day voyage from Portland to Toronto, Ontario, for a summer season of “Great Lakes Grand Discovery” cruises between Toronto and Chicago, Illinois.

Miami-based Victory Cruise Lines operates Victory I and Victory II, identical 202-passenger ships on all-inclusive cruises to the Great Lakes, Canada, New England and Cuba. For more information about Victory Cruise Lines, contact your travel agent or call toll-free 1-888-907-2636 or visit http://www.victorycruiselines.com.

