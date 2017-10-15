Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Amaya Indian Cuisine is giving back to the community by partnering with area's largest health care provider Rochester Regional Health

Making a committed effort to start the fall season of giving off with a bang, Amaya Indian Cuisine has partnered with Rochester Regional Health to create a charitable dinner event. Located at 1900 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester, New York, Amaya will use their centralized location to host the community event.

Owned and operated by Dr. Rahul Laroia and his wife, Dr. Nirupama Laroia, Amaya Indian Cuisine is no stranger to the importance of supporting the medical efforts of the Rochester area. Founding their restaurant in September of 2011, Drs. Laroia and Laroia set out with the mission of introducing the Rochester community to quality Indian food, perfectly paired with wine, spirits, and cocktails. They saw an opportunity to give the surrounding area a taste of the complexity of culturally traditional Indian cuisine complemented by the warmth of Indian hospitality. With a commitment to using fresh ingredients, and eliminating preservatives and food color, Amaya is more than just a place to eat and drink. It is a relaxing and fun dining experience!

After 25 years of close association with Rochester General Hospital, and now, Rochester Regional Health, Dr. Rahul Laroia & Dr. Nirupama Laroia feels very passionately about the difference this organization makes in the Western New York and Finger Lakes region. Aware of the the amount of assistance provided to the affiliated area, Dr. Laroia hopes to help this organization broaden its reach in the community. Through supporting Rochester Regional Health, Amaya Indian Cuisine seeks to benefit over 1,000 primary care physicians and specialists housed in Rochester General Hospital, as well as the other four hospitals included within the reach of this organization.

Rochester Regional Health hopes to keep with their founder's pioneering spirit as they move in the direction of a value-based care model. After months of careful planning, the implementation of this plan is currently in motion, and every bit of community support helps. Amaya Indian Cuisine jumped at the chance to host this dinner event, aptly titled Empower. Featuring fresh food, a full service bar, and live music and entertainment, Amaya is excited to host the community for such a worthy cause.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 24th from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Tickets are $45 tickets each and must be purchased in advanced by visiting give.rochesterregional.org.amaya. Ticketholders will enjoy amenities provided by Amaya Indian Cuisine during this cultural, charitable event.

