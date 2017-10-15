ezPBJ Releases PBJ Audit Manager

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

ezPBJ’s new Audit Manager helps skilled nursing facilities respond to Payroll-Based Journal audits

Skilled nursing facilities can prepare their response to a potential PBJ audit anytime with ezPBJ’s new Audit Manager module. ezPBJ assembles the required files and crosswalk data and lets users add backup data for each audit requirement. If a facility ever gets audited, their audit response file is ready to download and submit.

“With this new release, ezPBJ customers can manage PBJ from beginning to end in just one place,” said Don Feige, ezPBJ CEO. “Skilled Nursing Facilities are saving countless hours using ezPBJ to automate PBJ preparation, submission and now audits.”

Skilled Nursing Facilities interested in evaluating ezPBJ can sign up for a free trial at http://www.ezPBJ.com or contact ezPBJ at trial(at)ezPBJ.com.

