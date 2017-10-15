Hokulia Announces a New Location inside the Parker Colorado Walmart

Hokulia will be offering customers shave ice, flavorful smoothies and unique island ice cream blends at their favorite retailer. Customers will enjoy the convenience of Walmart and the “Taste of Aloha.”

Parker will be the first of many Hokulia locations in Walmart coming this year. As Hokulia continues to expand its footprint, a store inside the Parker Walmart at 11101 South Parker Road is the next target. Customers will enjoy the convenience of Walmart and the “Taste of Aloha.” Hokulia will be offering customers shave ice, flavorful smoothies and unique island ice cream blends at their favorite retailer starting October 23, 2017.

Offering a “Taste of Hawaii,” at Hokulia, it’s about the ice—not ground into chunks, but a delicate shave that melts in your mouth. The shave ice is then topped with a choice from dozens of different flavors, imported from Hawaii, and made with pure cane sugar. “We call them ‘Waves of Flavor,’” said Mark Gilleland, Chief Operating Officer for Hokulia Shave Ice. Of course, the products also come in fat-free, gluten free and sugar free flavor combinations, catering to each customer’s own preference.

“Portions are generous (sizes include short board and long board) and the shave ice can have the option of a serving of premium island ice cream buried in the ice. The creamy Hawaiian inspired ice creams are of premium quality.” Hokulia is part of the Farr Better Ice Cream family; a company created more than 90 years ago by Asael Farr. Farr’s is one of the nation’s last mid-size ice cream and confectionary companies. Come in and try a cup of Rocky Road to Hana, or maybe some Hula Pie.

Hokulia boasts that the sweet flavors teamed with the delicate ice shave, ice cream in the middle and sweetened condensed milk ”Sno-cap” create a creamy and refreshing treat that is unsurpassed! And don’t forget the fresh tropical smoothies in multiple flavors, a healthy treat selection for the whole family. Check out our dairy free sorbet by itself or in your smoothie. If you have never had a Hawaiian Sunrise smoothie with mangos, strawberries, and pineapple sherbet, you have never been to Hokulia.

The new Hokulia Parker location will be owned and operated by Lauren and Galen Hafla. Since arriving almost 5 months ago, they knew Colorado was home. Stating that the weather & scenery are superb, they noted that the people of Parker are what they have come to love the most. From their friendly neighbors helping them the minute they moved in to being greeted at events like Parker Days, they identify closely with the residents of Parker.

After a 19 year career in industrial sales and leadership and three years of stay-at-home parenting & infant educaring, Galen’s aim is to make each and every customer a part of their Hokulia family! They are so excited to bring something new & special to the Parker community; “this is a dream come true and a new frontier for us” said Galen. “We are excited to watch it grow and be enjoyed by everyone.” The Hafla’s look forward to meeting you at their Grand Opening where there will be free treats and swag for everyone!

“We are very excited for our new relationship with Walmart and are appreciative of all they have done to invite us to be a part of the Walmart family” Mark stated. “At each new Hokulia Walmart location, customers can find a convenient island oasis to stop, hear the music and enjoy a little taste of the Aloha”. We are also excited to launch our GO cups and easy access lids and spoons for ‘No Worry spilling’ while shopping.

More information on Hokulia, including links to their list of flavors and locations, can be found on the Hokulia website at parker.hokuliashaveice.com.

