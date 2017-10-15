HWWMOH Foundation Co-Founder, Medal of Honor Recipient Woody Williams Gets a New Ship and a New “Crew”

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Ship: The last surviving Medal of Honor Recipient from the Pacific theater during WWII and Co-Founder of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation Woody Williams, is gearing up for the Christening of a ship that bears his name.

The USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams will be the US Navy’s second Expeditionary Sea Base proudly constructed by General Dynamics NASSCO and is set for Christening in San Diego, CA on October 21, 2017. This 784 ft long ship serves as a flexible platform to support mine countermeasures, counter-piracy operations, as well as supporting MH-53, and MH-60 helicopters and MV-22 Osprey aircraft. The reconfigurable mission deck will also store embarked force equipment including mine sleds and rigid hull inflatable boats.

Christening events include a visit to the Veterans Village of San Diego (need link), “Woody Goes Back to Boot Camp” at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, and the ship Christening Ceremonies. Woody will be joined by five of his fellow Medal of Honor Recipients as well as fellow WWII Veterans, four of the five living USS Arizona survivors from Pearl Harbor.

The “Crew”:

This amazing honor comes at a time when Woody’s growing Foundation continues its efforts to honor and serve Gold Star Families across the United States. In addition to the crew of the USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams, Woody has added new “Crew” members to his Foundation team.

New Honorary Board Members include Veterans and Gold Star Families Advocates:



Robert, Gary, and Heather work tirelessly to serve those in our military, veterans, and Gold Star Families through a multitude of programs within their respective foundations. We are privileged and honored to have them on board.

The HWWMOHF also welcomes new Vice President Dale Egan and Board Members including Gold Star Mother Cathy Mullins, Scott Krueger, and Dan Haddix.

The effort continues from sea to shining sea:

Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments Project Status



Monuments Dedicated: 26



Monuments in Progress: 50



States Represented: 38

