Overland Park Physical Therapist to Speak in Philadelphia at the Lower Extremity Update 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

SSOR Physical Therapy's Dan Lorenz will be guest faculty at sports medicine meeting

Dr. Dan Lorenz, DPT, PT, ATC/L, CSCS, owner of SSOR Physical Therapy based in Overland Park, KS will be a guest faculty at the Lower Extremity Update in Philadelphia, PA on October 27-28, 2017. Dr. Lorenz will be joining a host of renowned speakers in sports medicine at the meeting. Lorenz is Kansas City's only fellowship-trained physical therapist in sports physical therapy. Formerly, he was an assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist for the Kansas City Chiefs and currently is a consultant for several college and professional teams locally.

Dr. Lorenz is a nationally-recognized clinician, author, and presenter in sports medicine. He will be giving a series of talks on lower extremity injury rehabilitation and performance. Dr. Lorenz’s talks include two talks on rehabilitation, testing, and performance after ACL reconstruction. In addition, he will be talking about blood flow restriction training. Blood flow restriction training is a hot topic in sports medicine and he’ll be exploring the science behind this method of training as well as the clinical application of it. Finally, he will discuss rehabilitation after hip arthroscopy and labral repairs.

Specialists in Sports and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (SSOR), is a privately-owned outpatient physical therapy facility with locations in Overland Park and Prairie Village, KS. Having been open since 2012, SSOR is in business to get the goal-oriented results quickly. SSOR accepts most insurances and has self-pay options as well.

To learn more about Lower Extremity Update, see http://www.eliterehabsolutions.com/pdfs/2017%20Courses/LE%20Update%202017%20Brochure.pdf





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14804949.htm