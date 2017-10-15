Pamper Parlour Mobile Grooming Brings Barrington a Personalized Dog Grooming Service Directly to Customers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Barrington,IL October 14, 2017 – Going to the groomer can be an unpleasant experience for both dogs and owners alike. Pamper Parlour, a locally owned Barrington mobile dog grooming company, removes the hassle by coming directly to the customer’s driveway. This allows the dog to receive full-service grooming services in calming, spa-like setting – without the stressful car trip.

The personalized attention and peaceful environment is especially beneficial for dogs who do not do well in a traditional grooming environment, including those who get car sick, senior dogs and nervous dogs. Their anxiety can be heightened by cage dryers and the noisiness of traditional groomers.

“I offer one-on-one attention to each dog,” said Rachelle Dye, owner and pet stylist at Pamper Parlour, “There aren't any distractions, other barking dogs or other groomers being swapped out to groom your dog. Instead, your dog gets the same gentle hand and quiet, warm environment on every spa day.”

Each dog receives a full-service spa grooming that begins with a pedicure, including clipping and buffing. This is followed by a bath using the Prima Bathing System, an environmentally friendly bathing system, and hypoallergenic shampoo that is massaged deep into the dog’s coat. After being hand dried, the pampering services conclude with a full brushing and/or de-shedding, ear cleaning, haircut and hand scissoring.

In addition to the individualized grooming services, Pamper Parlour uses cutting-edge technology, a commercial UVC light, to sanitize the air and surfaces of the van against parvovirus, canine influenza, Bordetella and other diseases.

“This technology sets Pamper Parlour apart from other mobile grooming services, especially as cases canine flu increase in the area,” said Rachelle.

Pamper Parlour Mobile Grooming recently added Barrington, Illinois, to its service area. It is available to residents of McHenry, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Island Lake, Prairie Grove and Wonder Lake.

Rachelle trained at the Academy of Dog Grooming Arts and has been recognized with awards from the All American Dog Grooming Show. Each year, she attends numerous grooming shows and seminars to further her education and learn about the latest products.

Pamper Parlour has been a leader in bringing safe, gentle dog grooming directly to consumers and their pets in northern Illinois since 2009. Each year, Pamper Parlour completes more than 1,200 grooming sessions.

Contact:



Rachelle Dye



Phone: 815.355.4931



Email: PamperParlourMG@gmail.com



Website: http://www.pamperparlourmg.com





