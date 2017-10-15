TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK Celebrates Being Ranked as one of 2017 America’s Fastest Growing Companies

Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team Ranked No. 22 Top Real Estate Companies

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) October 15th, 2017

Inc. magazine today ranked TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK (Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team) no. 660 on its 2017 annual Inc. 5000 and ranked no. 22 Top Real Estate Companies. INC 5000 is an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s small businesses. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

Becoming very successful in today’s business environment, it’s broadly agreed, is far from easy. In fact, instead it takes a powerful combination of hard work, skill and offering a great product or service. In that spirit, leading San Gabriel Valley real estate office TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, recently celebrated being named as one of 2017’s fastest growing companies from the very prestigious source, INC Magazine.

“We are very happy to get such a wonderful recognition from INC Magazine,” commented Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK. “What’s most important to us, is what our clients think of us, and we’re happy to say that’s always something very positive. We look forward to continuing to work hard to exceed even very high expectations about our work and what we provide.”

“The story of this year’s Inc. 5000 is the story of great leadership. In an incredibly competitive business landscape, it takes something extraordinary to take your company to the top,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “You have to remember that the average company on the Inc. 5000 grew nearly six-fold since 2014. Business owners don’t achieve that kind of success by accident.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments’ founder and CEO Dan Price.

To learn more about TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, please go to www.TeamNuVision.net

or call 626-789-0159

