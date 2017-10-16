1,800+ BOEPD IP in Permian Utilizing Stage Completion’s Fracturing Technology

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Achieving proper stimulated rock volume (SRV) through innovative downhole completions

Stage Completions Inc. (“Stage” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first deployment and fracture stimulations of the Bowhead II Sleeve system in the Permian Wolfcamp XY formation.

The Bowhead II system runs a dissolvable ball on collet that activates sliding sleeves with no limitations. The Bowhead series has a constant ID through the wellbore that is cementable in place and allows for longer laterals, tighter spacing, higher pump rates, higher tonnages, and cemented liners. Bowhead technology provides pinpoint fracturing capability to operators allowing increased EUR, improved water management, and continuous operations without wireline or coiled tubing.

Stage Completions tools allowed a Permian operator to stimulate the Wolfcamp XY with the exact fracture treatment designed, rather than relying on limited entry plug and perf cluster efficiency to place sand in the reservoir. In addition, Stage Completions utilizes dissolving ball technology giving back 88% of casing drift after stimulation so no coiled tubing drill out or interventions are required to bring the well on production through the sleeves. The average frac sleeve spacing was 85 feet with 185,000 lbs. of proppant for all 30 sleeve stages. The well produced 1863 BOEPD with a 4,103 ft. lateral length.

Distinct fractures initiated each stage by utilizing sonic analytics system with acoustic and pressure monitoring equipment. Shown below, the first collet deployed bypassed 29 sleeves before landing and shifting. Every collet deployed landed, engaged, and shifted the selected interval as per design.

Stage Completions technology is seeing rapid global adoption in a variety of downhole conditions. Traditional single-point entry fracturing systems have limitations that fail to meet design-change demands all in a single system. Current market demand calls for unlimited stages, individual frac isolation, extended reach capability, the application of open hole or cased hole, constant ID, and the exclusion of wirelines and coiled tubing. Stage Completions addresses these requirements at lower execution risks. The company’s innovative technology optimizes every fracture treatment to maximize flowback recovery without intervention. The technology redefines completions without the limitations of conventional single-point entry, driving significant renewed interest globally and across diverse markets and geographical regions.

Stage Completions would like to give special thanks to our Permian partner for the opportunity to address today’s most demanding industry challenges. This successful completion is the result of the exceptional collaboration and dedication from both teams.

“During deployment, our SC Bowhead II was successfully used to improve both accuracy and efficiency,” said Sean Campbell, CEO of Stage Completions. “We feel very fortunate to get to work with such a great team, and proud to demonstrate how our system is used to bring another well to production.”

About Stage Completions Inc.



Stage Completions Inc. is driving the oil and gas completions industry forward with its disruptive technology for downhole single-point entry. The company’s proprietary technology utilizes single-point entry fracturing to increase well productivity and reduce well cost. Founded in 2014, Stage Completions Inc. has quickly challenged the industry standards with record breaking completions times. Today, the company is rapidly expanding worldwide with operations in some of the top well regions including Eagle Ford, Permian, Bakken, STACK, SCOOP and Montney. For more information about Stage Completions Inc., please visit http://www.stagecompletions.com.

For further information on Stage Completions, contact us at sales@stagecompletions.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14805576.htm