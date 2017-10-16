3D Sensor Market Size to Escalate at a Rapid Scale Through 2025

Global 3D sensor market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Valley Cottage, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/16/2017 — 3D sensor is an extension of existing well established sensor market. 3D sensing is considered as one of the dynamic technology which is suitable for various applications such as healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial robotics, and security & surveillance etc. Electronics industry has strong potential for 3D sensor due to increasing acceptance of gesture applications and efficient product handling across different industrial verticals. Global 3D sensor market involves latest technologies and holds great potential in near future. The 3D sensor technology has major role in growth of semiconductor industry because of its attractive features such as cost effectiveness, greater reliability and high efficiency.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-633

3D Sensor Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global 3D sensor market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors which are driving the growth of global 3D sensor market are advancement into sensor technology due to constant R&D activity, increasing demand of 3D sensor equipped consumer electronics devices, growing consumer acceptance of wearable electronic devices, increasing demand of 3D sensing games and rising need of advanced security and surveillance camera. On the other hand, few factors are restraining the growth of global 3D sensor market such as lack of product differentiation, heavy maintenance cost and limited manufacturing excellence. However due to various market opportunities such as developing retail and media applications and integration of nanotechnology with 3D sensors in a range of application is expected to boost the global 3D sensor market.

3D Sensor Market: Segmentation

Global 3D sensor market is segmented on the basis of by product type, technology, application, and region.

By product type, the global 3D sensor market can be segmented into position sensors, pressure sensors, image sensors, temperature sensors and others. Image sensors can be further sub segmented into CMOS 3D image sensor, 3D electro optical image sensor and 3D time of flight image sensor etc. Other sensor types includes accelerometer sensor and acoustic sensor. Out of all these types, image sensor held largest market share in 2014 and expected to witness high growth rate during the period of forecast.

By technology, the global 3D sensor market can be segmented into structured light, ultrasound, stereo vision and time of flight technology.

By application, the global 3D sensor market can be segmented into consumer electronic applications, medical applications, automotive application, industrial application, media & entertainment application, aerospace & defence application and others. Out of all these application present global 3D sensor market is dominated by entertainment industry, however consumer electronics application are expected to grow during forecast period with growing demand of 3D sensor enabled smart phones, wearable electronics and cameras

3D Sensor Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, the global 3D sensor market can be segmented into seven regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan as a separate region, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa Region. Out of all these regions, North America region is dominating the present global 3D sensor market, however during the period of forecast, Asia pacific region is expected to dominate the global 3D sensor market.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-633

3D Sensor Market: Key Players

Key players present into global 3D sensor market are Infineon Technologies AG, Cognex Corporation, LMI Technologies Inc., SOFTKINETIC – Optrima S.A.,ifm efector, inc., Occipital, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc. and Panasonic Corporation. These Key market players have adopted product innovation strategy in order to be competitive in market. Also in order to develop advanced product, global 3D sensor market is witnessing trend of increasing R & D spending of market players.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/3d-sensor-market-size-to-escalate-at-a-rapid-scale-through-2025-877928.htm