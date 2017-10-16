ACT Commodities Group Selects Pioneer Solutions Trading and Risk Management Cloud Suite

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pioneer Solutions, a leading provider of commodity trading, risk management and environmental information system solutions, today announced that ACT Commodities Group (ACT) has selected its TRMTracker energy trading and risk management (ETRM) system to support the growth of ACT’s environmental commodities trading operations.

ACT is one of the world’s leading trading houses in the worldwide environmental commodity markets. Founded in 2009 as one of the first companies to pursue this market, they are now one of the largest specialist firms for trading carbon emissions, biofuels, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. This is complemented with widespread activity in the oil and petroleum markets, which expand their scope covering the intertwined world of energy and fuel commodities. ACT serves more than 4,000 customers from its offices in Amsterdam and New York City, helping them achieve environmental compliance, meet voluntary environmental goals and trade (bio)fuels and feedstocks.

“To support our growth, ACT recognized it needed a robust and integrated solution to automate processes for improved position and risk management and to comply with regulatory reporting for EMIR and MiFID2." said Wouter Kolk, CFO at ACT. “We selected Pioneer’s TRMTracker because it offered flexible and scalable support for our commodity classes, backed by compliance reporting, and was available as Software-as-a-Service delivery. Moreover, we have found Pioneer engages as a partner and came with a great reputation."

Pioneer’s flagship C/ETRM platform, TRMTracker, will manage and streamline the environmental commodities transaction position, risk management and reporting across the ACT Group, in order to control, among others, its future/options proprietary trading, client forward positions, VaR and support EMIR and MIFID2 compliance reporting. To achieve straight-through-processing and real-time position reporting, TRMTracker also will interface with ACT’s new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and its financial system.

“We’re proud to be working with a pioneering company like ACT Commodities,” said Hugo Stappers, Director of Sales & Marketing EMEA at Pioneer Solutions. “It’s gratifying being selected after a thorough evaluation process among ETRM vendors, and demonstrates the true value of our software platform and ability to help companies to meet their business objectives.”

About Pioneer Solutions

Pioneer Solutions is a global provider of C/ETRM, environmental management and financial and regulatory compliance solutions. Serving utilities and trading companies across the globe, Pioneer’s Suite of flexible software applications deliver easy-to-use and integrated functionality for Trade Capture, Position Analysis, Portfolio Management, Risk Reporting and Settlement, thereby providing the insight and granularity to manage operations optimally. Our pioneering and award-winning software offers a user-configurable environment and designed for rapid deployment resulting in a lower total cost of ownership and enhanced customer satisfaction.

